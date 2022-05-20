Regulatory News:

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases, announced today that it will hold its annual shareholders' meeting ("AGM") on June 28, 2022, at 10.00 am at Hotel de Talleyrand, in the offices of Jones Day, 2 rue Saint Florentin, 75001 Paris.

The notice of this shareholders' meeting serving as convening notice is published today, in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO"), and includes the agenda, the proposed resolutions as well as instructions to participate and vote for this meeting.

All documentation concerning the Meeting is available to shareholders in accordance with the conditions set out in the regulations in force, and is available on the Company's website: https://www.adocia.com/investors-welcome/shareholders-meeting/

Precisions regarding the AGM:

Only shareholders having registered their shares at least two business days prior to the date of the AGM, by midnight Paris time, will be able to participate physically in the AGM. Shareholders holding bearer shares ("actions au porteur") will need to obtain a certificate of shareholding ("attestation de participation") from their brokers. This certificate must be attached to the proxy form or to the appropriate voting form if shareholders wish to designate a proxy or vote by post. The "attestation de participation" may replace the admission card for shareholders wishing to attend the AGM in person.

Each shareholder may submit a question in writing to the Board of Directors, this question being treated during the shareholders meeting. Questions should be sent by registered mail with return receipt to the following address: ADOCIA, 115 avenue Lacassagne 69003 Lyon or electronic communication to the following address: ag2022@adocia.com. The written question must imperatively be accompanied by a certificate of attendance in order to be treated and must be sent no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the general meeting.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity. The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on three proprietary technology platforms:

1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining insulins with other classes of hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShellan immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation with a first application in pancreatic cells transplantation for patients with "brittle" diabetes.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families and was ranked 4th and 7th in the French National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) ranking of SMEs on the number of patents filed, in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Based in Lyon, the company has approximately 115 employees. Adocia is listed on the EuronextTM Paris market (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those which are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 21, 2022 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com), in particular uncertainties that are linked to research and development, future clinical data, analyses, and the evolution of the economic context, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia as of this day. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause that actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Adocia's shares in any jurisdiction.

