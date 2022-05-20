Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") wishes to announce that all the matters contemplated at the AGM, held on May 16, 2022, including the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan, have been approved by the shareholders. In addition, Cruz would like to welcome Ms. Negar Adam to the board of directors.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several projects located throughout North America. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 8,135-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' and the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Project'. Cruz's three separate Ontario projects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this historic silver-cobalt producing district. Cruz's Ontario projects, which are prospective for cobalt, silver, and diamonds, include the 988-acre Johnson cobalt project, the 6,146-acre Hector cobalt project, and the 1,458-acre Bucke cobalt project. Cruz's BC project is the 1,542-acre War Eagle cobalt project. Cruz's Idaho projects include the 2,211-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project' and the 80-acre 'Idaho Star Cobalt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

