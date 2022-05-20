Coalition For Tattoo Safety Presents the Southern Rock Mayhem Event To Honor Veterans

Following a sold-out performance in Berlin, the Coalition for Tattoo Safety presents tattoo legend and rockstar Mario Barth and his band About Kings as headliners for Southern Rock Mayhem at the Hardrock Hotel in Las Vegas on May 27th to honor Veterans.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Last week marked the 20th anniversary of comedian Mario Barth's events, celebrated in Berlin on May 7th with 25,000 fans. The sold-out show did not disappoint, hosting incredible performances by the comedian himself, Samantha Fox, Madcon, and Barth's friend, also named Mario Barth, and his band About Kings. The show was a massive success, and About Kings plans to carry that energy on to the Hardrock in Las Vegas on Friday, May 27th, where they'll be headlining the Southern Rock Mayhem show with Filmore courtesy of the Coalition For Tattoo Safety. Tickets are available at https://aboutkings.com

The Coalition for Tattoo Safety is presenting the Southern Rock Mayhem show, and will star Mario Barth from About Kings, with the intent to raise funds to help regulate and improve the tattoo industry. Fillmore will also be performing. The show will be honoring all military veterans, active military and first responders, by allowing them free admission and a complimentary beverage. The Coalition for Tattoo Safety continues to strategically align itself with entertainers and causes that support the community as a whole.

The last time About King's was in Las Vegas was in October of 2021, when they made music history and had a star-studded audience come to pay their respects. The Southern Rock Mayhem show will open its doors at 8 PM on Friday, May 27th, at the HardRock, a show that rock music and tattoo fans can't miss.

About the Coalition for Tattoo Safety

The coalition is a 501(c) Non-Profit Organization made up of tattoo artists, tattoo enthusiasts, and industry leaders unified together under one organization. Our purpose is to be a voice for tattooing rights and regulations worldwide.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://coalitionfortattoosafety.org/ and https://aboutkings.com

Contact: press@coalitionfortattoosafety.org

SOURCE: Coalition For Tattoo Safety

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701957/Coalition-For-Tattoo-Safety-Presents-the-Southern-Rock-Mayhem-Event-To-Honor-Veterans