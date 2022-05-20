Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le mai 20/May 2022) - The common shares of Acme Gold Company Limited have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Acme Gold Company Limited is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Lemon Lake property , which is comprised of seven contiguous mineral claims that cover 2,646 ha in the Cariboo Mining Division in central British Columbia, approximately 8 km east of the hamlet of Horsefly and 65 km east of Williams Lake.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires d'Acme Gold Company Limited ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Acme Gold Company Limited se consacre à l'exploration minière et à l'acquisition d'actifs miniers au Canada. Son objectif est de localiser et de développer des propriétés économiques de métaux précieux et de base de valeur et de mener son programme d'exploration sur la propriété Lemon Lake, qui comprend sept concessions minières contiguës qui couvrent 2 646 ha dans la division minière de Cariboo, dans le centre de la Colombie-Britannique, environ 8 km à l'est du hameau de Horsefly et 65 km à l'est du lac Williams.

Issuer/Émetteur: Acme Gold Company Limited Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): AGE Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 13 095 001 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 7 895 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 004674 10 7 ISIN: CA 004674 10 7 4 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10$ Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc. Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 24 mai/May 2022 Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 26 mai/May 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 septembre/September Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for AGE. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.