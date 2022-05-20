Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2022) - DXI Capital Corp. (TSX.H: DXI.H) ("DXI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on Thursday May 19, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

AGM Results:

The nominees listed in the management information circular (the "Circular"), which was mailed to DXI Capital shareholders of record as of March 30, 2022, were elected to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed or elected.

A total of 9,692,748 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 80% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. In addition, DXI shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statement of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and approved all of the other resolutions detailed in the Circular and put forward at the AGM, namely:

Re-appointing Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

Setting number of Directors at three (3).

Re-appointing Robert Hodgkinson, Chairman, Ronnie Bozzer, and A. Ross Gorrell to the Board for the ensuing year.

The Company would like to thank our shareholders for your continued support as we continue our efforts to network with industry and investment banking contacts to find a suitable company to leverage DXI Capital's public company status, network of existing shareholders and access to industry and investor resources.

About DXI Capital Corp.

DXI Capital Corp. maintains an office in the World Trade Centre, Vancouver, Canada.The Company is publicly traded, currently with a TSX.H listing in Canada. Since 1969, the Company, or a predecessor, has been listed on a combination of the TSX or TSX.v in Canada; and/or the NYSE/AMEX or OTCQB in the US since 2007.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Corporate Contacts:

Sean Hodgins: CFO/COO: sean@tandemig.com 778-318-1514

Bob Hodgkinson: CHM/CEO: rhodgkinson@dxicap.com 604-617-7133

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124831