Female-founded private equity firm PEAL Capital Group acquires majority shareholding in leading aesthetic training provider Derma Medical

LONDON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Female-founded private equity firm PEAL Capital Group ("PEAL") has acquired the UK's number one cosmetic training provider, Derma Med Ltd, hereafter the "Company" or "Derma Medical", the operating name of the Company.

Led by Karen O'Mahony (Managing Partner) and Tara Mandal (Partner & COO), PEAL Capital Group's philosophy is to acquire controlling stakes in companies with established business models, well-developed products and services and with corporate cultures that hold diversity and inclusion at their very core. PEAL uses a hands-on, proactive approach to reposition their portfolio companies for accelerated revenue and margin growth.

PEAL is pleased to announce it has acquired a majority shareholding in Derma Medical for an undisclosed sum. Derma Medical, a multinational training provider at the forefront of non-surgical aesthetic treatments, equips medical professionals with recognised qualifications in non-invasive injectable cosmetic procedures. In an industry where science meets art, the Derma Medical courses bring new skills and techniques to medical practitioners across the Globe.

Derma Medical has UK-wide training covering London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Edinburgh, as well as international training academies in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth (Australia), Stockholm (Sweden) and Dubai (UAE), which attract delegates from around the world.

The global facial injectables market is projected to grow from $4.77 billion in 2021 to $9.07 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period, 2021-2028 (Fortune, 2021). Derma Medical is a leading provider of training in this field, offering medical professionals and those registered with professional statutory and regulatory bodies (PSRBs), such as the General Medical Council (GMC), Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), General Dental Council (GDC) and General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) with recognised qualifications.

The Company's growth over the previous five years has been exceptional but the next phase of global expansion requires an injection of operational expertise that the Company have found in PEAL Capital Group. PEAL's experience in repositioning companies coupled with innovative thinking will aid the international expansion of the enterprise and take the Company to the next level of growth.

PEAL Capital Group would like to thank PwC, Silicon Valley Bank, Rosetta Tax, Locke Lord, McCann FitzGerald, Waystone, SEI, Ince, Kroll & RWT Growth (who ably represented the vendors on this deal) for their support on this transaction. They say it takes a village to raise a child - we estimate that it took the input of at least 100 dedicated professionals to close out this deal.

Karen O'Mahony, Founder and Managing Partner of PEAL Capital Group, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Zack Ally, Dr. Sanah Qasem and the talented, hardworking and innovative team who have turned Derma Medical into the UK's most reputable and recognised brand in aesthetic procedure training for medical professionals. PEAL invests in high-quality companies with diverse management teams, and this is perfectly exemplified in Derma Medical. Every PEAL deal begins with a 100-day plan and I am pleased to report that the progress of this plan has already exceeded our expectations."

Dr. Zack Ally, the founder of Derma Medical Group, added, "When my wife, Sanah Qasem, and I worked as junior NHS doctors, we wanted to find an outlet to earn an additional income whilst doing something exciting and creative. We attended courses in aesthetic medicine but found they lacked that professional touch. As our reputations in aesthetic medicine grew, we started to teach our friends at the NHS more about the techniques and trademarks of this fascinating industry and the Derma Medical training courses were born. With a team of 1st class trainers firmly established, we are delighted to work with PEAL Capital to grow Derma Medical into a global brand."

Joining the Derma Medical team as Executive Chair is Jennifer Fox, who has an extensive background in global hospitality, luxury branding, and leading executive teams. Ms. Fox is the former International President of Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, former CEO of the Millennium Group, and former COO of IHG Europe. Ms. Fox will be based in the new corporate headquarters in Portman House, London, and is responsible for building out the organisation structure.

Ms. Fox said, "This is a pioneering business that provides fantastic career opportunities for medical professionals who, through the marriage of technological advances and artistic expression, can dramatically enhance the lives and well-being of their patients. I would like to recognise the incredible work and creativity of Dr. Zack and his team in building such a high-quality enterprise. I am delighted to lead this talented team to pursue the next level of innovation and international expansion."

NOTES FOR EDITORS

About Derma Medical

Derma Medical is the UK's number one cosmetic training provider and is committed to the highest non-surgical cosmetic injectable training standards in line with the latest industry and Government guidelines. Derma Medical offers Botox and dermal filler training courses to medical professionals and attracts delegates from all over the world to attend their innovative courses. Derma Medical was founded by Dr. Zack Ally and Dr. Sanah Qasem in 2015 and has taught thousands of delegates on aesthetic medicine - an industry where science meets art. They were one of the first training providers in the UK to offer the accredited level 7 qualification in cosmetic injectables, which Ofqual regulates.

(www.dermamedical.co.uk)

About PEAL Capital Group

PEAL Capital Group is a female-led, private equity firm with a strong, established 17-year track record in private equity investing. The team has over 65 years of combined experience in private equity, corporate finance, and operational management. Established in 2014, initially as an out-sourced general partner and advisory firm to family offices, PEAL launched its maiden fund in 2021.

PEAL is led by Karen O'Mahony (Managing Partner) and Tara Mandal (Partner, COO) and they are supported by an experienced team of finance professionals in both London and Dublin. PEAL's strategy is to acquire controlling positions in companies where their resources, expertise and experience accelerate the portfolio companies to the next level of growth.

Being female-founded and led means PEAL takes very different perspectives and approaches to deal-making to traditional private equity managers. With a core focus on value investing, PEAL applies a Diversity & Inclusion lens to all its investments thereby ensuring that management teams reflect the society we live in and that employees at every level of an organisation share financially in the success of our growth plans.

(www.pealcapital.com)

