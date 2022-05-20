Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2022) - Tracesafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe") (the "Company") a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, announced today it has recognized a record year with annual revenue of $13.0M USD growing by 261% over last year.

"The fourth quarter sealed what was our most exciting year in performance and growth. We achieved various sales milestones, expanded globally and renewed contracts with prestigious customers with continuous product innovation," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "Our consistent ability to deliver with speed and scale kept bringing some of our biggest customers back across governments and enterprises. Our teams have also shown a great capacity to innovate by pivoting and reimagining the applications of our technology across different industries. It is this combination of innovation and resilience that will drive our continued success in 2022."

"With the opportunity that climate tech provides to our evolving software and hardware offerings, we are at the cusp of achieving greater milestones this year," continued Wayne. "We already have a wider portfolio of solutions for newer customers and are developing new and different products that address the challenges in decarbonization- something every mid to large scale organization is expected to face. We are excited to help customers take their first steps towards a sustainable future powered by technology."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 highlights:

Q4 revenue was $2.3M USD, a 28% increase over the same period last year of $1.8M USD.

Annual revenue of $13.0M USD, a 261% increase over last year of $3.6M USD.

Annual gross profit of $5.5M USD, a 267% increase over last year of $1.5M USD.

Annual operating loss of $4.0M USD, a 15% improvement over last year operating loss of $4.7M USD

Annual positive cash flow provided from operations of $0.6M USD was a 113% improvement over last year's negative cash used in operations of $4.5M.

Non-Cash and One-Time Events

Due to a more risk averse audit environment, the Company's auditors required several non-cash and one-time entries to be recorded this fiscal year. These were not anticipated and are not a reflection of the business operations of the Company as the write-downs below are based on auditor and valuator opinion.

$0.7M USD write down of intangible assets

$3.7M USD impairment of goodwill

Fourth Quarter 2021 business highlights:

Became the first IoT company to be certified as part of the Credence Data Trust Rating System (Credence DTRS) pilot program.

Expanded its presence in the APAC region with the launch of operations in Tokyo, Japan

Closed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate principal amount of up to C$739,600 issuing non-transferable, unsecured convertible notes

Addressed high investor demand in the US market by expanding access to common shares for international investors with settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

Introduced significant software updates to the platform, including advanced search and new enhanced dashboard.

Strengthened privacy program with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to serve customers across markets, especially Europe

Became the exclusive safety technology partner for the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Hockey Championship for the second time

Notable 2021 Customers

Hockey Canada

Royal Carribean Cruise Lines

Oil Search

Micron Technology

Viking Cruises

Fred Olsen Cruises

Significant Events Subsequent to Fourth Quarter 2021

On January 10, 2022, the Company secured bridge financing in the amount of $3M USD in multiple convertible notes.

The Company filed the annual audited financials on SEDAR on May 16, 2022. The same report can be found on the Company's website under tracesafe.io/investors. Further to the Company's news release dated May 9, 2022, the Ontario Securities Commission issued a Revocation Order on May 17, 2022, ordering that the failure-to-file cease trade order issued to the Company on May 9, 2022, be revoked. The Common Shares of the Company resumed normal trading on May 20, 2022.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

