Appointment of Dr Sally Bennett to the Supervisory Board

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) ("Innate" or the "Company") announced the voting results of its shareholders at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which took place on May 20, 2022, in Marseille. All resolutions were voted on in accordance with the Executive Board's recommendations.

A total of 134 votes were cast out of a total of 32,598,725 shares giving right to 33,088,040 voting rights, representing a quorum of 40.88%.

The resolutions, the results of the votes and other documents relating to the AGM along with the AGM recording will be available in the Annual General Meeting 2022 section of the Company's website.

The Company's 2021 20-F is available on the Investors section of the website.

As part of the resolutions voted by shareholders, Dr Sally Bennett was appointed as new member of the Supervisory Board. She was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee during the Supervisory Board Meeting of May 20, 2022.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr Sally Bennett as new Supervisory Board member of Innate Pharma," said Hervé Brailly, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Innate Pharma. "Her deep experience in finance and her extensive knowledge of healthcare and capital markets will be an asset to the Company. As Innate continues to execute on its strategy, we are committed to regularly evolve our Board's composition to ensure we have the right mix of skills and experience to advance our goals and reflect the diverse views of Innate's shareholders."

Dr. Sally Bennett has over 20 years of experience in financial analysis and capital markets in the life sciences and biopharmaceutical industry. She is currently a senior member of the private investment team (part-time) at HealthCor, a large healthcare focused US based investment firm where she previously managed the public biopharmaceuticals investment portfolio and currently co-leads the funds more recent move into private investing. She is a member of the Institute of Directors (IoD) and has achieved CertIoD qualification. Dr. Bennett holds a Bachelor of Science in Anatomy and a Medical Degree, both with honors, from the University of Manchester.

Today, Mr Patrick Langlois decided to resign from its mandate of Supervisory Board member of Innate Pharma.

"Patrick has been a valued member of the Supervisory Board and we are grateful for his important contribution over the past twelve years. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank him for his commitment over the years and wish him all the best for the future," said Hervé Brailly

To date, the Supervisory Board of Innate Pharma is composed of:

Hervé Brailly, Chairman

Irina Staatz-Granzer, Vice-Chairman

Sally Bennett

Jean-Yves Blay

Pascale Boissel

Gilles Brisson

Véronique Chabernaud

Bpifrance Participations, represented by Olivier Martinez

