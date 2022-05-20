Debra Johnston - Coldwell Banker Realty: Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Realty, 2021 Year in Review Highlights

Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Realty Has Another Record Setting Year in 2021 Clearing $70 Million+ in Sales Volume With 26 Transactions and More Than $320+ Million During Her Entire Career With 173 Transactions

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Top Luxury Atlanta realtor, Debra Johnston, has worked closely with buyers and sellers to successfully close exceptional luxury properties for over 18 years. Through innovative marketing initiatives resulting in National press exposure for her sellers' listings, Johnston has effectively marketed to buyers of luxury properties. Through her extensive knowledge of the luxury real estate market, she propitiously matched the buyers she represents with the perfect home. Johnston continues to raise the bar for the level of expertise and professionalism Atlanta buyers and sellers expect, which has subsequently brought her great success after another record setting year in 2021 clearing $70+ million in sales volume with 26 transactions and more than $320+ million during her entire career with 173 transactions. At already $20+ Million sold in early 2022, she continues to break sales volume records with Coldwell Banker and is as decorated a REALTOR® as any in the luxury real estate industry.

Johnston has had many notable 2021 achievements and accolades including:

Inducted into the International Luxury Alliance- a collection of the top elite brokers, and by invitation only within Coldwell Banker and the Corcoran Group.

Received Coldwell Banker International Designation in recognition of outstanding sales performances for 2021, Sterling Society, Diamond Society, President's Clubs and the prestigious Society of Excellence.

Selected to join the world's premiere luxury invitation-only real estate collective, REALM which represents the industry's top real estate professionals.

Named as one of 2021's Showbiz Real Estate Elite by Variety Magazine listing their selection of world-class realtors.

Interviewed and featured on Entrepreneur's most downloaded podcast, Action & Ambition.

Received the "Most On The Scene Agent" 2021 Real Estate Award presented by Modern Luxury Interiors.

Named to Expertise.com 'Best Real Estate Agents in Atlanta list.'

Collaborated with New York Celebrity Real Estate YouTuber, Erik Conover, to co-brand videos to feature her trophy property listings.

Career Record Sale- Represented the seller in closing a $15,500,000 estate which marks the highest sale in Johnston's career history.

Career Record Month- Closes an unprecedented 33+ million in August 2021 real estate sales.

Represented seller is closing a lakefront home offered for $8,750,000, which made it the highest-priced home sale in the history of Reynolds Lake Oconee closed residential real estate transactions.

Countless listings featured regularly in Haute Magazine, Atlanta Business Chronicle, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, MarketWatch, FOX, USA Today, ABC, and more.

Debra Johnston comments on what factors differentiate her as a top luxury realtor in the Atlanta market; "I am dedicated and determined to give my listings the marketing they deserve to generate massive exposure on a variety of platforms to attract the right buyer for the property. I achieve this through exceptional photography and videography, Matterport 3D tours, Virtual tours with stats to show weekly activity, and my YouTube Channel of Luxury Properties. Additionally, as the Exclusive News Partner Atlanta Agent, all my properties get exposure via National and International Press Releases reaching over 90 million on acclaimed media, social media influence reaching over 2 Million accounts per month, and regular features on The Pinnacle List and Haute Residence. My comprehensive and innovative marketing approach is unmatched."

Debra is consistently chosen to represent Atlanta's best "Trophy Properties" because of her cutting-edge marketing strategy and discretion with well-known clients such as those in the music and film industry. By partnering with Coldwell Banker, Debra's intention is to increase exposure nationally by representing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as a Global Luxury Specialist. She will now nationally elevate her already expansive offerings with access to one of real estate's most robust global networks encompassing 100,000 independent sales associates in approximately 3,000 offices in 40 countries and territories, culminating in extraordinary representation that crosses oceans, continents, and language barriers.

She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her Instagram and YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over eighteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://debraajohnston.com/ .

