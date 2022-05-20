UDC Token to Release 30 Million Alliance Locker Tokens to The Buried Alive Project

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / UDC TOKEN ($UDC) is pleased to announce it has partnered with the Buried Alive Project to be the recipient of its first disbursement of tokens from the UDC Alliance Locker. These tokens will vest quarterly over one year and be marked to market as of 5:18 PM EST on May 20th, 2022. The value of the tokens will increase along with the market price of UDC token. UDC founders have pledged to donate the marked to market price so the Buried Alive Proejct will only have upside in the marked to market amount.

"UDC Token has combined investing and philanthropy and taken it to a different level" said Zach and Tyler, blockchain industry experts and co-founders of RLDX, a platform which safely connects project developers with elite providers for all services needed in the DeFi space.

"We are excited to partner with UDC Token to leverage crypto technology to further our mission of freeing people unjustly sentenced in America's prisons under draconian drug laws," said Brittany K. Barnett, attorney and co-founder of the Buried Alive Project. "This innovative partnership will help empower our work to save more lives, reunite more families, and push for impactful, systemic change. There is nothing more urgent than freedom."

$UDC has been forming partnerships in the following verticals: Each one of these verticals will receive a percentage of UDC Alliance locker tokens. These investments will also be paired with institutions who will support $UDC on a market making basis as well as providing support for other projects that arise in the future out of $UDC. The next reveal after the Buried Alive Project will be on Tuesday May 25th, 2022.

Food and Water Security

Animal Welfare Security

Health and Wellness Security

Religious and Spiritual Security

Criminal Justice Reform

Planetary Security

The above issues will be addressed by not only the organizations chosen to partner with $UDC, but by the large community each one of these organizations represents. $UDC will be holding a final reveal in Davos, Switzerland on June 1st 2022 which will outline the future of the project and its next phase and introduce the project development team.

About the Buried Alive Project:

Through transformative litigation, legislation, and humanization, the Buried Alive Project fights to help transform our criminal justice system, and to free people serving draconian sentences handed down under outdated federal drug laws. Brittany K. Barnett founded the Buried Alive Project with her clients, Sharanda Jones and Corey Jacobs, who were both sentenced to life with no possibility of parole for federal drug offenses. Sharanda and Corey survived 16 and 18 years in prison, respectively, and received clemency from President Barack Obama. Life without the possibility of parole is, short of execution, the harshest imaginable punishment permitted by law in America. It suffocates mass potential as it buries people alive.

https://www.buriedaliveproject.org/

About $UDC

UDC has 10 Developers globally and is committed to combining Philanthropy and Investing as a primary uniting factor. UDC has no political affiliations and will act on behalf of the UDC community as it evolves through a voting mechanism unique to their community.

www.udctoken.com

About RLDX:

Using RLDX, you are able to find verified providers, request their services, pay through our holding accounts, and have the piece of mind that all services will be delivered. RLDX premium features bring benefits to investors that can't be found anywhere else.

www.myrolodex.io

