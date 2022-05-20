Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 20 mai/May 2022) - Lexston Life Sciences Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every five (5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 11,746,727 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on May 25, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Lexston Life Sciences Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour cinq (5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 11 746 727 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 25 mai 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 26 mai/May 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 27 mai/May 2022 Symbol/Symbole: LEXT NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 52978A 20 5 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 52978A 20 5 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 52978A106/CA52978A1066

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com