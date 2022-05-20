Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 20 mai/May 2022) - The common shares of Golden Sun Mining Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Golden Sun Mining Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in North America and South America.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Golden Sun Mining Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Golden Sun Mining Corp. est une société en phase d'exploration engagée principalement dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés minières en Amérique du Nord et en Amérique du Sud.

Issuer/Émetteur: Golden Sun Mining Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GSU Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 24 099 466 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 22 600 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 38123D 20 2 ISIN: CA 38123D 20 2 3 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 24 mai/May 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 avril/April Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GSU. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com