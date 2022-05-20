Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 20 mai/May 2022) - Further to bulletin 2022-0517 - Consolidation - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (NLR) the issuer has moved the record date to May 26th, 2022.

Share will trade on a consolidated basis on May 25, 2022.

_________________________________



Suite au bulletin 2022-0517 - Consolidation - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (NLR), l'émetteur a reporté la date d'enregistrement au 26 mai 2022.

L'action sera négociée sur une base consolidée le 25 mai 2022.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 25 mai/May 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 26 mai/May 2022 Symbol/Symbole: NLR NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 66538D 30 1 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 66538D 30 1 3 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 66538D202/CA66538D2023

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com