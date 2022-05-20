Anzeige
WKN: 866671 ISIN: CA0977512007 Ticker-Symbol: BBDB 
Tradegate
20.05.22
21:05 Uhr
0,840 Euro
-0,005
-0,62 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOMBARDIER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOMBARDIER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8290,86220.05.
0,8400,85020.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2022 | 23:41
117 Leser
Bombardier Inc.: Media Advisory: Bombardier to Host Special Celebration at the European Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Geneva

GENEVA, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier will host a special live and virtual event at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The event, led by Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier, will highlight the continued ingenuity, innovation and leadership that is an integral part of Bombardier's DNA.

Date:Monday, May 23, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. (Central European Time)
5:00 a.m. - 5:45 a.m. (Eastern Time; North America)
Venue:Geneva Palexpo
Route François-Peyrot 30, 1218 Le Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland
Bombardier Booth Z117

For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be available live on LinkedIn and Facebook at the following links:

LinkedIn Event: https://www.linkedin.com/events/anewerabegins-unenouvelle-recom6931966844190781440/

Facebook Event:https://fb.me/e/1TJdkC7rS

YouTube Event:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdotViyJROc

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China, and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

For information
Matthew Nicholls
Bombardier
+1 514-243-8214
Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
