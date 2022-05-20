Anzeige
ADCO-Übernahme durch TAAT ist voll abgeschlossen!
20.05.2022 | 23:44
Northern Lights Resources Corp.: Northern Lights Announces Change to Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) announces that the effective date of the ten (10) for one (1) share consolidation (the "Consolidation"), as announced on May 17, 2022, has been changed to May 26, 2022 (the "Effective Date").

All other terms of the Consolidation remain unchanged. Please refer the May 17, 2022 announcement for full details.

For further information on Northern Lights Resources please contact:

  1. Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163
  1. Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: Shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702212/Northern-Lights-Announces-Change-to-Effective-Date-of-Share-Consolidation

