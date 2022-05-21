Anzeige
Samstag, 21.05.2022
ADCO-Übernahme durch TAAT ist voll abgeschlossen!
PR Newswire
21.05.2022 | 00:04
73 Leser
Thomas J. Kent Jr. C. E.O. of Kent Global LLC to form his own Family Office - The Kent Family Office

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas J. Kent Jr. is forming his own family office to invest in film, real estate and business lending. A family office is a private wealth management firm that serves high net worth individuals. Mr. Kent states that his family office will be a single family office that will solely concentrate on investing his personal wealth. The Kent family office will be a member of the family office association. This association ranks among it's members some of the wealthiest families on earth. Kent goes on to state that he will syndicate with other family offices to get the maximum returns on his investments. Mr. Kent goes on the say that at this point in his life, a family office is needed to protect and grow his investments for his future kids and grand kids. The family office will be run by 3 people that Mr. Kent will employ to handle the day-to-day operations of managing his personal wealth.

Contact Info:
backoffice@kentGlobalLLC.net

About Thomas J. Kent Jr.
Thomas J. Kent Jr is Chairman & C.E.O. Of Kent Global LLC a international investment and consultancy firm.

About The Kent Family Office.
The Kent Family Office is the single family office of Thomas J Kent Jr. that will invest in film, real estate and business lending.

