Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company held its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") via webcast on May 20, 2022. All matters to be acted upon, as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated April 14, 2022, were approved by shareholders at the Meeting.

The Company's shareholders voted to:

Fix the number of directors at five;

Elect Hubert Lau, Edward (Ted) Power, David Schuster, Lap Shing (Andrew) Kao, and Emma Todd as directors;

Appoint Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;

Approve the amendment of the Company's bylaws to include the Advance Notice provisions as described in the Management Information Circular; and

Re-approve the Company's fixed stock option plan, whereby a maximum of 15,849,966 option shares, being 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, will be reserved for issuance as described in the Management Information Circular.

The directors and management of TrustBIX thank all shareholders for their participation in the Meeting and for their continuing support.

Mr. Tony Barlott, Mr. William Shea Jameson, and Mr. Gerben (Jerry) Bouma did not stand for re-election for the ensuing year.

"We all thank Tony, Shea and Jerry for their tireless work and tremendous contributions over their tenure as directors. They were key to our success in getting to this stage in our development and growth. We look forward to their continued support as they form the Company's new advisory board," said Hubert Lau, TrustBIX CEO.

Subsequent to the Annual General and Special Meeting, 6,625,000 stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and contractors of the Company as part of their compensation plans. All options granted have a strike price of $0.10, vest 50% on each of the grant and anniversary dates and will expire in five years if not exercised.

