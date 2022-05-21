KONE wins Business Leadership in Sustainability - Innovation Award 2022

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, bagged the 'Business Leadership in Sustainability - Innovation' award, at the prestigious Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC)'s award ceremony yesterday.

In celebrating this accolade, Sylvia Koh-Gratton, Managing Director of KONE Singapore shared, "KONE is honoured to receive SGBC's Business Leadership in Sustainability - Innovation Award. We have been championing sustainability through our products and solutions for over two decades, and will continue to drive more innovations that will accelerate cities' ambitions to become both smart and sustainable."

"We are thankful for the opportunities in co-creating solutions with our sustainability-driven clients and partners, as well as the support of government and local agencies in facilitating this ecosystem in Singapore."

"This Award is credit to our dedicated team at KONE for working passionately to deliver all our innovative technology solutions with safety, productivity, cost savings and sustainability as its core," she added.

"We were impressed by the strong showing for the Awards put forth by the industry this year, which is very encouraging and reflective of the current emphasis on sustainability," said SGBC President Ar. Tang Kok Thye. "The Winners all exemplify excellence in sustainability and we are confident that they will be an inspiration to everyone in the built environment sector, leading the way for sustainability as we intensify action towards our climate aspirations."

The awards were presented at Orchard Hotel by guest-of-honour Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment. Also present was Kelvin Wong, Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Chief Executive Officer.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life.

As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle.

Through more effective People Flow, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings.

In 2021, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.5 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

https://www.kone.sg

Why KONE won the Business Leadership in Sustainability - Innovation award 2022

KONE has committed to the most ambitious sustainability targets in the elevator and escalator industry, including carbon neutral operations by 2030, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

KONE was the first to champion for elevators and escalators to be included as a category in the Singapore Green Building Product (SGBP) certification scheme and worked closely with SGBC to develop the initial assessment criteria for determining energy efficiency of elevators and escalators.

Today, KONE still leads the industry with the largest number of products (7 solutions) certified with the highest 4-tick Leader ratings.

Some of KONE's industry-transforming innovations include machine-room-less elevators, regenerative drive technology, ultra-light and durable carbon-fibre lift cables, escalator modernisation with maximum preservation of moving parts - all having significant positive impact on built environment sustainability.

The SGBC-BCA Leadership in Sustainability Awards is co-organised by the Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC) and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to recognise professionals, organisations and building projects for their contributions and significant achievements in the development of a green and sustainable built environment.