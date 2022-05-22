Urban Tech Selects Yardi Platform to Enhance Operations

Doha based real estate company will utilise cloud-based solution to manage mixed portfolio

DOHA, Qatar, May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Tech, a subsidiary of Al Maadid Group, has selected Yardi technology to manage its residential portfolio and commercial showrooms around Doha.

Urban Tech will implement Yardi Voyager for commercial and residential asset and property management; Yardi Fixed Assets to improve logistics and fixed asset management; Yardi RentCafe CRM to help turn leads into residential leases, improve retention and optimise marketing performance and Yardi Orion Business Intelligence, a centralised solution for full visibility on portfolio management.

"At Urban Tech, we are known as one of the most dynamic, medium sized business groups in Qatar," said Ali Al Maadid, executive director of Urban Tech. "Utilising Yardi's technology to digitalise our real estate operations through a single connected solution will help continue this reputation and allow for easier scalability."

"We are pleased to welcome Urban Tech as one of our latest clients in Qatar," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We're excited to work with the group, not only to help digitise the business, but to be part of the growth of a new, innovative real estate management portfolio."

See how Yardi can transform your real estate operations through a fully connected solution.

About Urban Tech

Urban Tech is a real estate brokerage company that has recently expanded its scope of service to include a new real estate management division. Headquartered in Doha, Urban Tech manages a diverse portfolio of office buildings, showrooms, warehouses and many residential real estate properties across the State of Qatar. For more information, visit urbanqatar.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822894/Urban_Tech.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg