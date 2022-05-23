



DUBAI, May 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Held under the patronage of the Private Office of HH Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, a member of the royal family of Dubai, World AI Show & Awards, is set to take place on 25-26 May 2022 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. Noor Alnahhas, Chief of Dreaming Stuff Up, nybl will shed light on the role of "Humanity in AI".nybl deals with humans like humans and leaves the machine stuff to the robots. The culture at nybl and choices in partnerships are all dictated by a fundamental belief that humanity comes before all else. During his keynote, Noor Alnahhas will outline the secret behind nybl's success and specifically the secret sauce to conquering AI, and the role of humanity in this approach.From pandemic breakthroughs to recent humanitarian journeys, nybl will take attendees on a trip that is nothing short of inspirational. "To leave Emirates Towers as a start-up in Cohort 4 with Dubai Future Accelerators and return as a leading sponsor and "Official AI Partner" at the World AI Show in less than 2 years is proof that nybl is doing a lot of things right!" Noor further adds, "nybl is everywhere at the World AI Show; we've planted a workshop space, booth and attendees can also catch us at a panel discussion, where we will be delving into the future of investing in AI."Noor, a serial entrepreneur boasts over 15 years of experience in developing and scaling new technology. Currently, Noor serves as a member of the AI Ethics Advisory Board for the Government of Dubai and as a Strategy and Growth Advisor to several global start-ups in the Artificial Intelligence, Shared Economy, and Tech industries. He holds a Bachelor's in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from the University of Houston, and has earned numerous leadership training from INSEAD & Wharton.Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon reflects on the excitement leading up to the event. "We are extremely honored to feature nybl as the Official Artificial Intelligence Partner for the event. Their innovative solutions have replaced training data with turnkey intelligence based on subject-matter expertise and proven data behavior models."About nyblnybl is a deep tech development company that delivers an end-to-end AI platform and provides solutions through actionable intelligence to customers' most critical and difficult challenges. nybl's AI platform can be applied in any industry and allows partners and clients to obtain real-time, effective analyses on crucial equipment and processes to predict and safeguard against any potential disruptions.To learn more about what we do, click here: https://nybl.aiAbout World AI Show:World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world.The show is a one-of-a-kind gathering of pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation and International AI experts.Witness powerful keynotes, workshops, use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions and tech talks to find solutions for issues and trends within the AI and RPA space.About Trescon:Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.