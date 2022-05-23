HyperSense named in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

Subex listed as a Representative Vendor in the report

BENGALURU, India, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subex, a pioneer in the space of Digital Trust, has been named in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms (DSML). Through HyperSense, Subex has been listed as a Representative Vendor in the report.

According to this Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, "Data science and machine learning are evolving rapidly with key trends such as augmentation and democratization. To support the needs of an increasingly diverse group of technical and nontechnical roles, data and analytics leaders should apply multipersona DSML platforms.

"We believe that it is encouraging to be acknowledged by Gartner in this Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. HyperSense AI was conceptualized with an objective to democratize the use of Artificial Intelligence within the enterprise, starting with the telecom ecosystem. It helps enterprises leverage AI across their data value chain through a combination of no-code AI, AutoML and MLOps," said Rohit Maheshwari, Head of Strategy and Products at Subex.

This report recognition comes on the heels of Subex being named as a representative vendor in 2022 Gartner Market Guide on AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, through HyperSense.

About Subex

Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust for businesses across the globe.?

Founded in 1994, Subex helps its customers maximize their revenues and profitability. With a legacy of having served the market through world-class solutions for business optimization and analytics, Subex is now leading the way by enabling all-round Digital Trust in the business ecosystems of its customers. Focusing on risk mitigation, security, predictability, and intelligence, Subex helps businesses embrace disruptive changes and succeed with confidence in creating a secure digital world for their customers.

Through HyperSense, an end-to-end AI Orchestration platform, Subex empowers communications service providers and enterprise customers to make faster, better decisions by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics across the data value chain. The solution allows users without coding knowledge to easily aggregate data from disparate sources, turn data into insights by building, interpreting and tuning AI models, and effortlessly share their findings across the organisation, all on a no-code platform.

Subex also offers scalable Managed Services and Business Consulting services.?Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries. For more information, visit www.subex.com .

