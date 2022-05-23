Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2022) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the direct acquisition of common shares of RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK") by Great Lakes Nickel Limited (the "Company") by way of a private placement.

On May 20, 2022, the Company entered in to a subscription agreement with RJK to acquire 5,916,000 Units, with each Unit consisting of one (1) Class A Subordinate Voting Share of RJK and one (1) Class A Subordinate Voting Share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share any time prior to 4:30 p.m. on the date that is three (3) years after the issuance of the Units. On closing the Company initially acquired 1,790,484 Units for proceeds of $196,953.24. The remaining 4,125,516 Units (the "Additional Units") for the subscription amount of $453,806.76 (the "Additional Funds") was completed in escrow pending the Company's satisfaction of certain requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). These requirements include the filing by the control person of the Company of a personal information form, and the Company's provision of an undertaking to TSXV to not exercise the Warrants held by it if such exercise would cause the Company's ownership of voting shares of RJK to exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding voting shares. Upon the Company satisfying the TSXV's requirements, the Additional Funds will be released to the Company and the Additional Units will be issued and delivered.

Prior to completion of the private placement, the Company, together with its associates, affiliates and joint actors, owned an aggregate of 6,083,667 or 7.6% of the voting shares of the Company prior to the transaction reported herein. After the transaction reported herein and assuming the Additional Units are released from escrow, the Company, together with its associates, affiliates and joint actors, will own or control 13,790,151 voting shares of RJK or 15.1% of RJK's issued and outstanding voting shares on a non-diluted basis, and 17,315,587 voting shares of RJK or 18.8% of RJK's issued and outstanding voting shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants

The Company and/or its associates, affiliates and joint actors may acquire additional securities of RJK, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities it holds or will hold, or may continue to hold its current position, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors. A copy of the Early Warning Report may be found on www.SEDAR.com.

GREAT LAKES NICKEL LIMITED Contact Information

Nadim Wakeam, Corporate Counsel

416-871-1785

nwakeam@blaney.com



