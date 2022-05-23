PUMA Ambassador and Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Scuderia Ferrari Driver Carlos Sainz challenge themselves by entering each other's worlds. In an interview with Sports company PUMA, the two athletes exchanged their passion for Football and Car Racing while challenging themselves in a Go Kart Race in Madrid.

Puma's sponsored Scuderia Ferrari's driver Carlos Sainz talked together with PUMA ambassador Jan Oblak about their passion for football and motorsport. "I love football. I play nearly every week, trying to put together a match in Maranello with my team", Carlos says. Slovenia's national team goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been a big Motorsport and Formula One fan from scratch: "I like Ferrari. I like many drivers because the effort they are giving is amazing and it's not an easy job to do. It's not easy to drive so fast, you have to be a little bit crazy to do that."

Racing in front of your own fans in your home country is always a special occasion which Carlos enjoys a lot: "Racing at home always helps. For sure there is more pressure, and you are quite busy. But I enjoy it, it gives me a good feeling and there are great vibes on site." Speaking about Fans and Team support, Jan emphasizes how important it is to have a good team behind you, whatever sport you do: "Without a good team it's impossible to succeed and it's the same in football. One player cannot change a lot, so you need to stick together with everyone. And if all the team doesn't do a perfect job, it's impossible to win.

To watch the full interview with Jan Oblak and Carlos Sainz, please click HERE.

