Peraso, Inc.: Peraso and Jorjin Technologies Demonstrate mmWave-enabled AR Solution at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2022

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso"), a leader in mmWave technology for 5G networks, today announced that Jorjin Technologies Inc. (Jorjin), a leading Taiwanese manufacturer of innovative AR (Augmented Reality) Glasses, successfully demonstrated seamless wireless video transmission using AR Glasses at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2022. Jorjin demonstrated its J-Reality J7EF AR Glasses system that utilizes the Peraso X130 mmWave chipset, which is fully compliant with the IEEE802.11ad standard.

Jorjin will also integrate Peraso's wireless chipset into the Jorjin 5G XR (Extension Reality) Smart Showroom solution, which was also introduced at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2022, and will offer high throughput, low latency and reduced channel interference to ensure seamless data communication between devices. Jorjin's XR Smart Showroom will enable numerous applications, including Smart Manufacture, Smart Medical, Smart Retail and Smart Showroom.

"We're very proud of the successful demonstration by our partner, Jorjin, which has produced the world's first 60GHz mmWave-enabled AR Glasses," stated Ben Liu, Peraso's APAC GM. "The technical standards at Jorjin are extremely rigid, so Jorjin's selection of Peraso's x130 mmWave chipset for its XR solution reflects the recognition of the years of experience that Peraso has invested in the development of high-performance, mmWave technology."

"With our close relationship with Peraso, we will be able to develop a comprehensive, seamless XR solution to enable engaging experiences for situational scenes and connect objects to offer interactivity, sensory immersions and emotional stimuli," said Tom Liang, Chairman and Co-Founder of Jorjin. "Reliable data communication between all devices is a critical aspect of Jorjin's XR solution, and Peraso provides a powerful wireless solution to ensure seamless, uninterrupted communication."

About Jorjin Technologies

Jorjin Technologies, a Taiwan company founded in 1997, has been at the forefront of the development of AR smart glasses for the past six years and its products are currently quickly adopted by domestic and international customers. The company has also fully embraced the concept of smart spaces and is working diligently to provide total solutions aimed at satisfying the use cases of its customers in this field. For additional information, please visit www.jorjin.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702247/Peraso-and-Jorjin-Technologies-Demonstrate-mmWave-enabled-AR-Solution-at-COMPUTEX-TAIPEI-2022