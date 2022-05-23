Giga Carbon Neutrality Inc. ("GCN"), the clean commercial transportation and technology company and The Port Authority of Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, operator of Europe's largest export port, largest throughput port for vehicles, and the leading chemical hub in Europe held a signing ceremony for strategic mutual cooperation.

GCN will carry out vehicle and vessel automation pilot programs in Belgium as well as consolidating the port's leading position in the global supply chain. The Port Authority of Antwerp-Bruges will assist the development of GCN in Europe by providing the necessary support and relations to facilitate enhanced development opportunities for GCN's global business.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Tom Hautekiet, COO of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Richard Martin, CEO of GCN.

Richard Martin, CEO of Giga Carbon Neutrality, commented:

With this agreement, GCN and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges are leading the way to deliver on the carbon reduction targets set out by the European Union. We look forward to working with the Port and assist its operations with our hydrogen and battery electric vehicle fleet.

Tom Hautekiet, COO of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, commented:

As the biggest automotive hub in Europe, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges is excited to welcome GCN. The cooperation will lift the automotive role of the port of Antwerp-Bruges to a higher level and help realize our 'clean port strategy' ambition.

Giga Carbon Neutrality is a clean energy mobility and technology company that makes operating reliable, non-polluting vehicle fleets easy for industrial and commercial transportation companies. GCN'S portfolio includes battery-electric and hydrogen powered vehicles and marine vessels and clean energy storage, charging and refueling infrastructure support.

Giga Carbon Neutrality, Inc, is a limited liability company incorporated in British Columbia, Canada, having its registered address at 2270-8788 McKim Way, Richmond, BC. V6X 4E2, Canada.

About The Port Authority of Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium

The combined Port Authority, as a European green energy hub, will continue to expand project developments such as CO2 recovery, storage and reuse to enhance the reliability and sustainability of the global logistics supply chain. The chemical company cluster of the Antwerp platform and the coastal location of the Bruges platform will be used to promote the development of the hydrogen energy industry. The Port Authority of Antwerp-Bruges will play an important role in achieving Europe's carbon reduction targets.

