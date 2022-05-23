LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
London, May 23
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
BMG5361W1047
Issuer Name
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
17-May-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-May-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|1.296793
|4.641471
|5.938264
|14478896
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|BMG5361W1047
|3161890
|1.296793
|Sub Total 8.A
|3161890
|1.296793%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|16/06/2022
|16/06/2022
|Cash
|468722
|0.192238
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|22/06/2022
|22/06/2022
|Cash
|832423
|0.341404
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|23/06/2022
|23/06/2022
|Cash
|1178000
|0.483136
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|28/06/2022
|28/06/2022
|Cash
|1843088
|0.755910
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|29/06/2022
|29/06/2022
|Cash
|1404000
|0.575826
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|07/07/2022
|07/07/2022
|Cash
|649000
|0.266176
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|08/07/2022
|08/07/2022
|Cash
|244147
|0.100133
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|12/07/2022
|12/07/2022
|Cash
|760588
|0.311942
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|01/08/2022
|01/08/2022
|Cash
|531000
|0.217780
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|05/08/2022
|05/08/2022
|Cash
|464723
|0.190598
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|05/09/2022
|05/09/2022
|Cash
|417000
|0.171025
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/03/2023
|03/03/2023
|Cash
|151259
|0.062036
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|28/03/2023
|28/03/2023
|Cash
|1000000
|0.410132
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|30/03/2023
|30/03/2023
|Cash
|1041000
|0.426948
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|05/04/2023
|05/04/2023
|Cash
|30643
|0.012568
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|19/04/2023
|19/04/2023
|Cash
|39925
|0.016375
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/05/2023
|04/05/2023
|Cash
|2300
|0.000943
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|10/05/2023
|10/05/2023
|Cash
|66562
|0.027299
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|01/06/2023
|01/06/2023
|Cash
|3596
|0.001475
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/06/2023
|02/06/2023
|Cash
|27538
|0.011294
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|21/06/2023
|21/06/2023
|Cash
|7371
|0.003023
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|30/06/2023
|30/06/2023
|Cash
|2188
|0.000897
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/02/2027
|02/02/2027
|Cash
|151933
|0.062313
|Sub Total 8.B2
|11317006
|4.641471%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|4.641471
|5.938264%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan SE
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
19-May-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London