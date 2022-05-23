LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

BMG5361W1047

Issuer Name

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.296793 4.641471 5.938264 14478896 Position of previous notification (if applicable) n/a n/a n/a

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) BMG5361W1047 3161890 1.296793 Sub Total 8.A 3161890 1.296793%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/06/2022 16/06/2022 Cash 468722 0.192238 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/06/2022 22/06/2022 Cash 832423 0.341404 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/06/2022 23/06/2022 Cash 1178000 0.483136 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/06/2022 28/06/2022 Cash 1843088 0.755910 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/06/2022 29/06/2022 Cash 1404000 0.575826 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/07/2022 07/07/2022 Cash 649000 0.266176 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/07/2022 08/07/2022 Cash 244147 0.100133 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/07/2022 12/07/2022 Cash 760588 0.311942 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/08/2022 01/08/2022 Cash 531000 0.217780 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/08/2022 05/08/2022 Cash 464723 0.190598 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/09/2022 05/09/2022 Cash 417000 0.171025 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2023 03/03/2023 Cash 151259 0.062036 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/03/2023 28/03/2023 Cash 1000000 0.410132 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/03/2023 30/03/2023 Cash 1041000 0.426948 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/04/2023 05/04/2023 Cash 30643 0.012568 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/04/2023 19/04/2023 Cash 39925 0.016375 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/05/2023 04/05/2023 Cash 2300 0.000943 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/05/2023 10/05/2023 Cash 66562 0.027299 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/06/2023 01/06/2023 Cash 3596 0.001475 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/06/2023 02/06/2023 Cash 27538 0.011294 Cash-settled Equity Swap 21/06/2023 21/06/2023 Cash 7371 0.003023 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/06/2023 30/06/2023 Cash 2188 0.000897 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/02/2027 02/02/2027 Cash 151933 0.062313 Sub Total 8.B2 11317006 4.641471%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.641471 5.938264% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

19-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London