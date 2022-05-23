- (PLX AI) - Vestas shares jumped more than 5% after Siemens Energy's offer to take over all of Siemens Gamesa shows the potential of the wind industry, analysts said.
- • Siemens Energy will pay EUR 18.05 per share for all Siemens Gamesa shares it doesn't already own and delist the company
- • The offer is markedly higher than Siemens Gamesa's price level before the acquisition rumors started, and it emphasizes the value of a sector with attractive growth potential, which is not always reflected in the share price, Sydbank analysts said
- • This is a reminder that could reflect positively on Vestas, and could support the Vestas share, Sydbank said
- • Vestas is trading at DKK 165, down from about DKK 280 in October last year
