Users Will See How Global Satellite Data Can Support Sustainability Efforts

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, is showcasing ArcGIS for Microsoft Planetary Computer at Living Planet Symposium. The new offering from Esri, to be released in July of 2022, will empower the European Space Agency (ESA) audience, geographers, data scientists, and other researchers observing the planet.

The ESA Living Planet Symposium in 2022 focuses on Earth observation's role in building a sustainable future and a resilient society. Participants also explore how emerging technologies are revolutionizing the use of Earth observation and how business and the economy can benefit.

To support these goals, Esri's offering, being previewed at the event, gives users access to Microsoft Planetary Computer. This multi-petabyte catalog of global environmental data will be directly accessible from ArcGIS Pro, Esri's comprehensive image analysis software. Features will include:

A user interface in addition to options for scripting and notebooks.

A set of ready-to-use analysis tools and raster functions built for change detection, time series analysis, deep learning, and more.

On-the-fly processing.

The ability for users to share their tradecraft via models, dashboards, custom apps, and more once research is complete.

New image services, such as the full Sentinel-1 archive. This expands on the Sentinel-2 Level-2A, Landsat 8 and 9 Level-2, and Sentinel-2 10m Land Use/Land Cover Timeseries already in the ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World.

Esri experts are on hand to demonstrate this new collection of data for attendees.

Who: Peter Becker Imagery Product Manager, Esri Guenter Doerffel Technology Evangelist for Imagery Raster Analytics, Esri Where: Bonn Conference Center

Management GmbH

Platz der Vereinten Nationen 2

53113 Bonn, Germany When: Monday, May 23-Friday, May 27, 2022

To learn more about how Esri is empowering researchers, please visit go.esri.com/research-esa-2022 or visit Esri staff in person during the ESA Living Planet Symposium and ISPRS Congress.

