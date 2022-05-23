Anzeige
23.05.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (253/22)

Trading in QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB paid subscription units is to
cease. The last trading day is May 25, 2022. 

Short name:  QUIA BTU  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017769383
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 255241   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. 

For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB +46 8 528 00 399.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
