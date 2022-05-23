Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Company") (NYSE: RE) announced that Matthew Rohrmann has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations reporting directly to Everest Executive Vice President CFO Mark Kociancic. He succeeds Jon Levenson. Matt will be focused on deepening Everest's engagement with the financial community, strategic planning and market analysis, and will also be responsible for ratings agency interactions.

"We welcome Matt at an exciting time in Everest's evolution as a world-class customer and investor platform," said Juan C. Andrade, President and CEO of Everest. "Matt is a seasoned investor relations professional with a deep understanding of our industry and business. We look forward to working with Matt as we deliver on our commitment to create exceptional value for all stakeholders."

Mr. Rohrmann joins Everest after having held senior investor relations roles within the re/insurance industry. Most recently, he was Global Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital and prior to that Director of Investor Relations at AIG and Willis Towers Watson. Mr. Rohrmann began his career as a financial analyst in equity research for Nomura Securities and Keefe, Bruyette Woods. He holds a bachelor's degree in Applied Economics from Butler University.

"We are excited that Matt is joining us to lead investor relations at Everest," said Mark Kociancic, Everest CFO. "His deep industry experience, coupled with his strong network across the investment community, will be invaluable to our ongoing dialogue with investors and analysts."

Mark Kociancic concluded, "We would also like to thank Jon for his contributions to Everest and wish him success in his future endeavors."

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005579/en/

Contacts:

Media: Dawn Lauer

Chief Communications Officer

Everest Global Services, Inc.

908.300.7670