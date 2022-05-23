Anzeige
Montag, 23.05.2022
Neue Studie veröffentlicht - Auf den Spuren von Boehringer Ingelheim!
WKN: A0MNUY ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 Ticker-Symbol: TSN 
Alina Holdings PLC: Strategic Review



Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: Strategic Review 23-May-2022 / 12:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Alina Holdings plc

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO.596/2014, WHICH FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION (AS DEFINED IN UK MAR) IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Alina Holdings plc

(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)

("ALNA" or the "Company")

Strategic Review

Given the recent collapse in Global Equity Markets, and the Board's relatively bleak economic outlook with the potential for 'Stagflation', leading to further stock market declines, as articulated in the Company's Trading Update of 2 March 2022, the Board of ALNA announces its intention to undertake an accelerated 'Strategic Review', including but not limited to 1. the potential sale of the Company 2. a potential acquisition or merger with another (larger) business or company 3. an orderly liquidation of the Company's assets with a pro rata distribution of the Company's assets 4. continuation of the Company's current Strategy 5. a capital reconstruction which could potentially include a buyback of shares, dependant on, amongst otherfactors, the distributable reserves of the Company 6. any other alternatives which would benefit the shareholders of the Company

It is the Board's intention to retain an advisor to support the Strategic Review and execution of any changes to the Company's current Strategy.

The Board is also happy to undertake informal discussions with any shareholder wishing to discuss any of the above proposals or any alternatives they may wish to propose. We would respectfully remind shareholders that any such informal discussions will be on a confidential basis and the Board may not be able to answer certain queries, provide any assurances as to the proposals to be undertaken and/or provide shareholders with all the information they may request in relation to the Strategic Review or otherwise. In particular, the Board will not be able to disclose any information to any shareholder which constitutes inside information for the purposes of UK MAR. The Board will commence the Strategic Review and provide shareholders with an update in the event that any decision is made to undertake any particular proposal(s).

Investor Enquiries:   enquiries@alina-holdings.com 
Alina Holdings Ltd 
Duncan Soukup, Chairman +33 (0)6 78 63 26 89

www.alina-holdings.com

May 23, 2022 07:08 ET (11:08 GMT)

