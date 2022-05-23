Traders News Source Interviews CEO, Paul Cowley of Phenom Resources Corp.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Phenom Resources. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had an opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Paul Cowley CEO, Phenom Resources Corporation.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted an Interview with Paul Cowley CEO, Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV:PHNM)(OTCQX:PHNMF)(FSE:1PY0). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/phnmf-ceo-interview/

Paul Cowley

CEO, Phenom Resources Corp.



For over forty years, Mr. Cowley, P.Geo. has held technical and managerial positions exploring for gold, base metals, diamonds, industrial minerals and coal worldwide. He has extensive experience in a major company setting based in Canada and South America (18 years with BHP Minerals). Projects include the Escondida world-class copper mine in Chile, Country Manager for Bolivia, and the Ekati diamond mine and the Slave gold project in the Canadian arctic. As manager of the Slave Gold Project, his team discovered and advanced 4 gold deposits amounting to over 6 million ounces of gold. Mr. Cowley also has extensive involvement in junior mining companies at President/CEO, VP Exploration, consultant and directorship levels. Mr. Cowley was instrumental in putting the Lexington-Grenoble gold-copper mine in BC into production, in doubling the resource at the polymetallic and precious metal J&L deposit in BC and adding resources at the Wolverine VMS deposit in the Yukon. Mr. Cowley has experience in permitting projects from exploration to production as well as consulting and successfully negotiating an Impacts and Benefits Agreement with Canadian First Nation. Mr. Cowley is a Professional Geologist, P.Geo. and the Qualified Person for First Vanadium Corp.

Interview highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers the recent engagement of Cassidy & Associates, the Carlin Trend in Nevada, the addition of Dave Mathewson, who we are very familiar with in the Gold mining sector, the companies vision for growth in the near and long term and much more in this full interview.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom (formerly First Vanadium Corp.) has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80. The project lie in the southern parts of Carlin Gold Trend. The Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project also hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit. Phenom also has an option from Dave Mathewson to earn 100% in the SMOKE gold Property located in the Independence-Eureka trend of Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF PHENOM RESOURCES CORP.

Paul Cowley CEO & President

(604) 340-7711 pcowley@phenomresources.com

www.phenomresources.com

