o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced today that it is collaborating with Garrett Motion, a leading technology provider for the automotive industry. Garrett Motion is developing innovative and cutting-edge technology, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement, and performance enhancement solutions. The company will utilize o9's AI-powered Digital Brain platform to transform its end-to-end supply chain planning capabilities.

Garrett Motion selected o9 Solutions cloud-native platform for its integrated planning capabilities that can support the supply chain challenges of an automotive Tier 1 supplier. o9's Digital Brain platform will enable the company to gain end-to-end visibility across its supply chain, conduct real-time scenario planning to evaluate multiple scenarios-allowing the company to make smarter and faster data-driven decisions.

"With o9's cloud-native platform, we will be able to manage and optimize all planning activities in one single integrated platform," said Thierry Mabru, Senior Vice President Integrated Supply Chains, Garrett Motion. "The Digital Brain platform will enable faster, data-based, and fully connected decision-making across our teams to best respond to any changes and market developments. In recent years, the automotive industry has been experiencing volatile markets and unexpected supply disruptions which require companies to organize their business in a more agile manner. We look forward to working with o9's team and accelerating our transformation."

"We are proud to welcome Garrett Motion to our client base," said Igor Rikalo, Chief Operating Officer at o9 Solutions. "Many companies, especially in the automotive industry, face complex challenges in running their supply chain. Having real-time data and the ability to connect the dots to understand the business implications and make better decisions is crucial. Using o9's end-to-end platform, powered by the Enterprise Knowledge Graph, helps companies like Garrett Motion gain end-to-end visibility into their supply chain. We are excited to support Garrett Motion in their digital transformation process and add value to their business."

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations-such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces, and cloud-based delivery-into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

