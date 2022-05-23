DGAP-News: Ameramex International

AmeraMex International Reports Revenue of $4.9 Million for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022



23.05.2022 / 14:10

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, " We are pleased with our first quarter results. Last year was a great first quarter as we experienced a significant increased spurred by pent up demands in the marketplace. Our first quarters are historically our lowest quarter for the year as customers place orders in the fourth quarter to take advantage of capital investment tax write-offs before yearend. Over the past five years our first quarter revenue has grown from $2 million in 2018 to $4.9 million in 2022. The Company's compounded annual growth rate over the past five years, considering a decrease in 2020's first quarter due to effects of the pandemic, is 21 percent." Statement of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 The company reported revenue of approximately $4.9 million, a 23 percent increase when compared to revenue of approximately $4.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Gross profit for the quarter was $1,249,069 , an increase of seven percent when compared to gross profit of $1,171,708 for the comparable quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of sales, was 25 percent for the quarter compared to gross profit as a percentage of sales of 29 percent for the comparable quarter. Higher Cost of Sales significantly affected gross profit. For the three months ending March 31, 2022, Costs of Sales were $3.7 million, a 30 percent increase when compared to $2.9 million for the comparable 2021 quarter. The price of used equipment has increased steadily since the beginning of 2021 and was noticeably higher during the first quarter of 2022. The other main contributor to this increase was the delayed payment from a customer for the Joint Venture machine sale which caused the cost of goods sold to increase until the customer payment is received and then sent to our JV partner. Once sent to our JV partner, the costs will be removed from our books. This reduction will happen in the second quarter. Net income for the quarter was $258,317 compared to net income of $365,829 for the comparable quarter. Operating expenses increased by 81 percent during the three months ending March 31, 2022. This increase is due to the Company paying higher wages to stay competitive in a highly volatile job market and the higher costs spent on marketing. Earnings per share were $0.02 for the quarter compared to $0.03 for the comparable 2021 quarter. Balance Sheet for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Current Assets rose 26 percent to $9.0 million while Total Assets increased $1.8 million due in part to an $1.5 million increase in Inventory. Current Liabilities for the period have decreased $444,641 while Total Liabilities increased due in part to a $1.3 million Line of Credit. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had working capital of approximately $4.2 million. AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS MARCH 31, 2022 MARCH 31, 2021 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 4,585,692 $ 3,245,982 Rentals and Leases 365,914 783,714 Total Sales 4,951,606 4,029,696 COST OF SALES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 3,552,821 2,613,032 Rentals and Leases 149,716 244,956 Total Cost of Sales 3,702,537 2,857,988 GROSS PROFIT 1,249,069 1,171,708 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense 323,441 139,189 General and Administrative 369,336 244,303 Total Operating Expenses 692,777 383,492 Profit From Operations 556,292 788,216 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Expense, net (177,757) (267,057) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt (15,345) (12,333) Other Income 554 10,078 Total Other Expense (192,548) (269,312) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES 363,744 518,904 PROVISION for INCOME TAXES 105,427 153,075 NET INCOME $ 258,317 $ 365,829 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 14,629,155 14,549,155 Diluted 14,629,155 14,549,155 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03 AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. BALANCE SHEETS MARCH 31, 2022 DECEMBER 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 625,489 $ 995,611 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,459,988 1,162,300 Inventory, Net 6,677,863 5,185,864 Other Current Assets 239,200 312,963 Total Current Assets 9,002,540 7,656,738 Non-Current Assets: Property and Equipment, Net 1,208,628 1,275,717 Rental Equipment, Net 1,193,078 1,461,716 Lease Right of Use Asset 848,131 - Other Assets 367,991 391,330 Total Long-Term Assets 3,617,828 3,128,763 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,620,368 $ 10,785,501 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 1,150,172 $ 560,076 Accrued Expenses 233,036 264,534 Joint Venture Liability 248,043 302,000 Line of Credit 2,462,101 142,500 Notes Payable, Current Portion 560,606 3,180,968 Lease Liability 129,081 777,602 Total Current Liabilities 4,783,039 5,227,680 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Tax Liabilities, Net 690,530 588,792 Line of Credit 1,274,568 - Notes Payable - Related Party - - Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 1,615,187 1,689,353 Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion 719,050 - Total Long-Term Liabilities 4,299,335 2,278,145 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 9,082,374 $ 7,505,824 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized 14,629,155 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 14,629,155 at December 31, 2021 14,629 14,629 Additional Paid-In Capital 21,600,734 21,600,734 Accumulated Deficit (18,077,369) (18,335,686) Total Stockholders' Equity 3,537,994 3,279,677 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,620,368 $ 10,785,501 AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW MARCH 31, 2022 MARCH 31, 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income $ 258,317 $ 365,829 Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash provided (used) by Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 188,135 258,148 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes 101,738 153,875 Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt 15,345 12,333 Amortization and Accretion of Interest 29,652 - Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (297,688) (994,910) Inventory (1,223,361) (757,248) Other Current Assets 73,763 (16,212) Accounts Payable 590,096 633,213 Customer Deposits (302,000) - Accrued Expenses (31,498) 115,987 NET CASH PROVIDED USED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ (597,501) $ (228,985) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for Property and Equipment $ (8,995) $ (6,501) Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment (126,358) 304,755 NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (135,353) $ 298,254 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Notes Payable $ 135,890 $ 529,630 Payments on Notes Payable (434,403) (252,934) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party - 12,753 Joint Venture Liability 105,543 155,247 Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit 555,702 (584,246) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ 362,732 $ (139,550) NET DECREASE IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $ (370,122) $ (70,281) Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 995,611 $ 407,881 Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD $ 625,489 $ 337,600 CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 176,795 $ 201,278 Income Taxes $ 800 $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment - 508,000 Equipment Financed under Capital Leases 76,464 197,186 Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory - 964,600 AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) FOR THE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Balance Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity December 31, 2020 14,549,155 $ 14,549 $ 21,545,614 $ (19,967,433) $ 1,592,730 Net Income - - - 365,829 365,829 March 31, 2021 14,549,155 $ 14,549 $ 21,545,614 $ (19,601,604) $ 1,958,559 December 31, 2021 14,629,155 $14,629 $ 21,600,734 $ (18,335,686) $ 3,279,677 Net Income - - - 258,317 258,317 March 31, 2022 14,629,155 $ 14,629 $ 21,600,734 $ (18,077,369) $ 3,537,994 14,629,155 14,629 21,600,734 (18,077,369) 3,537,994 About AmeraMex International AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future. Contact Details McCloud Communications LLC Marty Tullio +1 949-632-1900 martytullio@hotmail.com Company Website https://www.ammx.net

News Source: News Direct



23.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

