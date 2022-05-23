Pressemitteilung der 4finance Holding S.A.:

Strong start to 2022 delivering net profit of €13.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €33.5 million

Growth in online and banking businesses with focus on profitable products

Recent change in business footprint with sale of Polish business and Philippines acquisition

4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the three months ending 31 March 2022 (the 'Period').

Operational Highlights

- Customer repayment dynamics remained robust, with fundamental asset quality metrics stable across the business.

- Online loan issuance volume of €209.2 million in Q1 2022, up 10% year-on-year. Demand for credit remains strong, with issuance driven by continued strong performance in Poland ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...