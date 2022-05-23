PEP Health: Pioneering UK Start-up Participates in AWS Summit Washington, DC to Showcase Value of AI Patient Listening Tool to US Market

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / UK-based health technology company PEP Health will today (Monday 23rd May 2022) participate in the AWS Summit in Washington, DC to showcase the value that its pioneering AI patient listening tool can provide to the U.S. market, empowering hospitals with a novel way to improve the patient experience.

The company is one of 12 UK start-ups selected to participate in the first ever Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare Accelerator in the UK, a four-week technical, business, and mentorship accelerator opportunity, open to UK-based healthcare start-ups or international healthcare start-ups that have existing UK operations.

The goal of the AWS Healthcare Accelerator is to cultivate and promote innovative start-up solutions that achieve the Quadruple Aim of improved patient experience, improved clinician experience, better health outcomes, and lower cost of care.

In the UK, the technology is already being used to help providers gain insights from listening to patients, offering a radical new approach to collecting and analyzing patient views on health services they have received.

Taking place from May 23-25, the AWS Summit Washington, DC will provide a platform to showcase members of this year's AWS Healthcare Accelerator providing participants with the opportunity to connect with key stakeholders in the U.S. as well as deliver a 'lightning pitch' session that will introduce their unique solution and the benefits it can bring to patient care.

The event will feature more than 300 sessions, including chalk talks, workshops and customer talks, as well as a keynote from Max Peterson, Vice President of AWS Worldwide Public Sector, who will discuss the value of innovation and how the cloud is helping AWS customers to pave new paths and deliver mission-critical outcomes that are making the world a better and safer place.

Dr Mark Lomax, CEO of PEP Health, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our technology to AWS leaders and peers in the U.S. and highlight how AI can help health systems deliver a superior patient experience. Our technology uses cutting-edge machine learning to help organisations to uncover real-time insights across the patient journey, understand the key drivers, and take action to improve them. We are excited for the opportunity to demonstrate how it can be used to empower patients and solve some of today's most fundamental problems in healthcare."

Founded by healthcare professionals with a passion for improving care, PEP Health uses AI to provide deep insight into what patients are thinking in real time. The company's proprietary Natural Language Processing technology transforms millions of patient comments into measurable and comparable data so that they can be used to improve experiences, drive better outcomes and democratize the patient voice.

As part of the AWS Healthcare Accelerator, PEP Health will receive AWS Promotional Credits, specialised AWS training, mentoring from healthcare domain and technical subject matter experts, business development, go-to-market guidance, and investment guidance to its mission of unlocking value-based healthcare in key markets such as the U.S.

With healthcare organizations across the U.S. increasingly focusing on how to deliver a superior patient experience, PEP Health aims to solve several fundamental challenges, including the need for a better way to listen to patients, by using AI to uniquely help create insights in real-time.

The AWS Summit Washington, DC is taking place from May 23-25 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

About PEP Health

PEP Health was founded by Dr Alex Griffiths and Dr Meghan Leaver. Having spent many years evaluating patient safety and quality improvement interventions globally they became frustrated by the mismatch between the data and what inspectors were finding.

Working closely with health systems in the UK and abroad, Dr Meghan Leaver generated a novel theoretical framework for extracting behavioural safety insights from text data, which provided the conceptual framework for the meing patient comments at scale.

By combining their expertise and skills in quality improvement and data science, Alex and Meghan built a first of its kind, scalable, real-time solution for listening to patients which proved an accurate measure of patient experience.

