Gradiant named a "Water Technology Company of the Year" and Synauta, its recently acquired Machine Learning company, awarded "Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year"

Gradiant, a global solutions provider and developer of cleantech water projects, today announced it has been recognized with distinction as "Water Technology Company of the Year' and its recently acquired AI business, Synauta, was named "Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year" at the Global Water Intelligence (GWI) Global Water Awards in Madrid, Spain.

Each year, these prestigious awards recognize the most important achievements in the global water industry. The winners are selected by the global water industry's business leaders, investors, and technologists from the private and public sectors. Gradiant was recognized for its significant contributions to the field of water and digital technology, specifically for its:

technology that made membrane brine concentration a reality for industrial and municipal users around the world. For new SWRO facilities, membrane brine concentration has made recovery rates of >99% viable, radically shifting long-standing design paradigms Global deployment of SmartOps digital platform which offers continuous optimization of systems with variable feedwaters one of the biggest challenges for zero and minimum liquid discharge technologies. Industrial and municipal customers are increasingly adopting AI platforms for their water and wastewater operations to address challenges from sustainability and cost pressures, business continuity, regulatory compliance, and climate events.

which offers continuous optimization of systems with variable feedwaters one of the biggest challenges for zero and minimum liquid discharge technologies. Industrial and municipal customers are increasingly adopting AI platforms for their water and wastewater operations to address challenges from sustainability and cost pressures, business continuity, regulatory compliance, and climate events. Pipeline of disruptive innovations resulting in more than 250 patents and applications that allow the company to address a broad range of emerging end-use applications. GWI said at the time of award, "No other company has brought more solutions to the industrial sector's difficult water treatment challenges in the last 10 years."

"It's an honor to be recognized by our industry peers for our business growth, innovation, and technology adoption," said Anurag Bajpayee, CEO of Gradiant. "Our expertise in digitizing and optimizing water has created new long-term value for our customers and competitive differentiation. We are grateful to our customers to trust Gradiant for solving their unique water challenges."

Synauta, which was recently acquired by Gradiant, was awarded for its commercial breakthroughs in global water technology. Synauta optimizes the performance of desalination plants through machine learning algorithms. Synauta's "setpoints-as-a-service" offering revolutionized the practices of desalination and reuse plant operators. Expansion into new geographies and securing new industry partnerships validated the role that data and machine learning will serve to reduce the energy, chemicals, and carbon footprint in the future of water.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a global solutions provider and developer of cleantech water projects. Gradiant's end-to-end solutions and technology expertise enable sustainable and cost-effective treatment of the world's most important water challenges. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary technologies, powered by the top minds in water, Gradiant serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries. Gradiant was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and is uniquely positioned to address the world's increasing challenges created by industrialization, population growth, and water stress. Today, with over 400 employees, Gradiant operates from its global headquarters in Boston, regional headquarters and global technology labs in Singapore, and offices across ten countries. For more information, please visit gradiant.com.

About Synauta

Synauta combines a deep understanding of desalination and machine learning artificial intelligence to treat more water with less energy and chemicals to reduce operating costs for our customers. The company's proprietary algorithms determine optimal operating conditions and maintenance programs for water facilities of leading organizations around the world. More information at synauta.com.

