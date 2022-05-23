San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2022) - Hempacco, Co. Inc. ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a leading herb and hemp cigarette manufacturer focused on Disrupting Tobacco, is pleased to announce that a documentary, from an Academy Award-winning production company and featuring Hempacco's Co-Founder and CEO Sandro Piancone, has now been released on Apple iTunes and Amazon Prime.

The documentary, Barely Legal, which debuted at the Sonoma Film Festival in 2021, provides a thought provoking look at cannabis's history of illegality, recent legislation to decriminalize hemp and cannabis and the confusion it has caused when it comes to specific laws governing this new industry.

As one of the pioneers of the emerging hemp cigarette industry, Piancone shares his views on America's changing hemp and cannabis laws and their impact on the tobacco industry as well as the mainstream consumer.

Narrated by Stephen Dorff and directed by Emmy-winning director Casey Tebo, Barely Legal, takes audiences on a journey through the arcane, often confusing tangle of laws that make up cannabis policy in the United States. The documentary was produced by Cross Creek Pictures, a premiere independent production company whose films have grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide and have been nominated for 13 Academy Awards, 14 Golden Globes and 23 BAFTAs; including 3 Academy Award wins, 3 BAFTA wins, and 2 Golden Globes wins. Cross Creek Pictures was launched by private business investors Timmy Thompson and Tyler Thompson in the fall of 2009.

This film tells the story of how cultural and political forces, which have nothing to do with the safety of cannabis itself, have created a vastly ironic dichotomy: a plant being used by millions of people for legitimate medical reasons and by companies for legitimate consumer applications, while still being classified by the federal government as illegal and dangerous.

"While policies are changing, the market still has a long way to go," said Piancone. "At Hempacco, we're focused on today and have our sights set on disrupting tobacco, bringing the power of hemp-perhaps one of those most versatile and sustainable crops on the planet-to a world that we believe needs it now more than ever."

To watch the trailer, click here: Watch Barely Legal | Prime Video (amazon.com)

About Hempacco Co., Inc.

Hempacco Co, Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper

