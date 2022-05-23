Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a company that invents, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies in the cleantech space, including for PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. President and CEO of BioLargo, Dennis P. Calvert, joined Stock Day host Sever Oakley for an interview on the Stock Day Podcast.

Oakley began by asking about the company's background and vision. "BioLargo has over a decade of R&D behind it, and we've been inventing chemistries, technical solutions, and all sorts of innovations to help solve some of the biggest problems that face our planet, including clean air, clean water, and a cleaner Earth," explained Calvert. "All of that R&D is beginning to pay off through commercialization."

Oakley then commented on the company's recently announced record-breaking quarter and asked about the drivers behind this success. "Most of this is organic growth, so it is a very exciting time," answered Calvert. "It was a 69% growth over last year's quarter," he added, noting that the company brought in nearly a million in revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

The conversation then turned to the company's technology that treats water contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Calvert explained, "PFAS are 'forever chemicals' which have been used for about 35 years in all sorts of plastic coatings… PFAS has been linked to adverse health effects, including cancer." He added, "We have an innovation that we believe will be the number one technical solution for concentrating, extracting, and removing those contaminants from nature."

"What is the status of your PFAS treatment technology division?" asked Oakley. "We've just completed some testing with one of the largest [municipal water agencies] in the world, and that data and proof of claim has become instrumental," said Calvert. "We achieved what is called a non-detect status, which means the level was so low that it was below the level of being detectable by current technology," he said, before elaborating on the company's growing list of prospects and channel partners, as well as a pipeline of potential projects.

Oakley then turned the conversation to BioLargo's partnership with Garratt-Callahan, the largest privately owned water treatment company in North America. The two companies have partnered to bring a new wastewater treatment technology to market. "We have developed a system that has been validated, which we call the Minimum Liquid Discharge (MLD) [system]," said Calvert. "Garratt-Callahan asked us to design, make, and prove up this machine, and in exchange we would become the supply chain partner and they would manage distribution."

Calvert discussed the plan for rolling out the MLD system with Garratt-Callahan customers, "We are in current negotiations with customers… It is about a year and a half of work coming to fruition on the commercial side and we're pretty excited about the next few steps."

"Could you tell us about the new contract with the waste-to-energy conversion plant project in South America?" asked Oakley. Calvert explained that BioLargo has been contracted for the first phase of the project, a comprehensive project planning stage (i.e., "feasibility study"), and may be hired for additional stages with greater potential value. He finished by adding that if the project advances to completion, the total project cost could reach a half billion dollars over its lifetime of four or more years.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies in the cleantech space, including for PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. We have developed a number of key channel partnerships to support the reach of our products and services and maximize their commercial potential. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

