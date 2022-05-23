Phantom Fireworks is Stocked for July 4th Shop Now for the Best Selection

YOUNGSTOWN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Phantom Fireworks, America's #1 consumer fireworks retailer, has all of its showrooms fully stocked and ready to help America pick out the best assortment of consumer fireworks with which to celebrate this Fourth of July. Right now, Phantom has the most extensive selection of products that it has had in the last two years and does not expect it to last very long.

Last year, Phantom Fireworks, along with the rest of the retail world, faced tough challenges importing goods from China, manufacturing delays in China, shipping fireworks out of China, and delays at the destination U.S. ports, as well as the obstacles brought on by the changing global economy. With these challenges, Phantom fought to keep a lot of their shelves stocked to meet the demand that the at-home lifestyle has created. The Phantom team started early last year and has been working overtime to bring in as many of the best sellers and fan favorites just in time for this summer's biggest celebration.

In 2020 and 2021, consumer fireworks sales surged to record levels industry-wide. Many communities had public fireworks displays postponed and canceled at the height of the pandemic, which is one of the reasons consumer fireworks sales surged. Phantom Fireworks adapted to the increased consumer demand by offering a variety of purchase options, expanded customer service, and pandemic-friendly hours. With many restrictions having been lifted nationwide, Phantom is gearing up for another fireworks-filled season with its many long-time customers and all the new customers who got a chance to experience the excitement of consumer fireworks at home.

"Phantom Fireworks is excited to help Americans celebrate our nation's favorite holiday with Phantom's usual fully stocked stores for this the Fourth of July," said Bruce J. Zoldan, Phantom President & CEO. "We are ready at Phantom to help our nation move forward and heal from the last few difficult years. Phantom hopes all of its friends are able to enjoy the summer with friends and family this year, with safe Phantom products as we move towards a hopeful future."

With all of this in mind, it is still the best practice to shop for your favorite consumer fireworks as early as possible this year to ensure that they are still available and you receive the best offers. As June approaches, with more and more people now excited to light off fireworks at home, there are inevitably going to be some products that do sell out.

About Phantom Fireworks

Phantom Fireworks is the leading consumer fireworks retailer in the country, with retail stores in fifteen states. Phantom is also the major July 4th product supplier to several national retail chains and wholesale customers in all states that permit the sale of consumer fireworks. Each state has different laws and guidelines that regulate both the industry as well as COVID-19 regulations. Phantom has a comprehensive and easy-to-find list of state protocols on its website: https://fireworks.com/education-and-safety/state-laws-and-regulations

