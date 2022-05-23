EndoDNA: Endocanna Health Enters into an Agreement with We Decode and America's Combat Nurse to Help Veterans Obtain Personalized Safe Cannabis

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Endocanna Health, the industry leader in endocannabinoid system genomic testing, has entered into an agreement with We Decode to conduct DNA testing and biomarker mapping for personalized phytocannabinoid suggestions, dosing based on metabolic function as well as drug-to-drug interactions focusing on supporting the veteran community.

We Decode (wedecode.me) empowers individuals to make optimal health decisions based on comprehensive genomics screenings that successfully predict, inform and then match interested individuals to optimal cannabis products based on their genetic makeup.

The test analyzes more than 675,000 Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) related to the endocannabinoid system. These specific SNPs exhibit genetic variations shown in previous research to be associated with specific medical conditions, mental wellness, and physical health. Endocanna Health's team of world-renowned scientists, geneticists, cannabis experts, physicians, and researchers have been perfecting the science behind endocompatibility for years. The result is the most comprehensive endocannabinoid DNA test available today.

We Decode was founded by Cherissa Jackson, a military veteran who served 23 years of active duty, including three (3) combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and ten years as a nurse in the U.S. Air Force. Cherissa developed a passion and a commitment to helping bring an end to the stigma associated with PTSD after suffering from chronic pain and caring for soldiers who suffered from PTSD. Today, We Decode is reshaping the way veterans receive treatment for mental and physical ailments and providing an alternative to the dangers associated with opioid use by delivering a blueprint for precision therapeutics, spanning various active and botanical ingredients, including Cannabidiol (CBD).

Studies suggest CBD may help alleviate anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain, including Arthritis and addiction, amongst other ailments. The strategic partnership between We Decode and Endocanna Health will provide the veteran community the opportunity to identify optimal genetic alignment that is scientifically backed and will provide consumers with a personalized experience.

It is now an unfortunate but well-known fact that about 18 - 22 veterans take their own lives every day. Towards the end of helping the veteran community, We Decode has launched the Operation Give Hope campaign, which allows anyone to purchase a test kit for a veteran at a discounted price. Please visit us at wedecode.me for more information.

At We Decode, our Passion is the People, and our Purpose is helping to create a future where we provide veterans with individualized treatment that saves lives.

Len May, Chief Executive Officer of Endocanna Health, says, "The future of personalized whole-body therapeutics is here. We are honored to partner with a company like We Decode with such a unique business model. We remain dedicated to supporting the needs of veterans, from mental health to aches and pains and more. Along with their personalized e-commerce offerings, telehealth services, and personalized products, we will be able to obtain patient-reported outcome data and biometric feedback that will use machine learning for better predictive inferences - true personalized Bio-Commerce."

About Endocanna Health

Endocanna Health is the industry leader in endocannabinoid system genomic testing and the manufacturer of genetically aligned formulations that create optimal cannabis experiences.

Endocanna is a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patent-pending process for its cannabinoid DNA variant report, EndoDecoded, and product matching algorithm, EndoAligned. EndoDNA provides two ways to submit DNA for analysis, either collected through a simple saliva swab or a direct upload of genetic data files from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritage DNA. Endocanna's HIPAA compliant and secure health and wellness portal, Mydna.live, provides customers with a personalized experience to access their EndoDecoded report and EndoAligned formulation suggestions for their specific genotype.

