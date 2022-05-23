First North Denmark: New long names and long symbols for certificates issued by Nordea Bank Abp

Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of May 24, 2022. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. Please see the attached file for the new long names and long symbols. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1070649