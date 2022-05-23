Spotlight on Data Exchange Data Sharing in 4 sessions of the Annual Meeting's Agenda

Dawex, the leading technology company for data exchange, data marketplace and data hub, announced today that co-CEO Fabrice Tocco will be speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, and will share his vision on creating new data exchange ecosystems to respond to environmental and economic challenges.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005654/en/

Live Session at Davos (Photo: Dawex)

"Strengthening Trust in Public-Private Data Exchanges"

Tuesday, May 24 at 13:30 CET

Data ecosystems have become a fundamental component of business competitiveness and economic sovereignty.

In today's economy where data has become a product of unlimited potential, with its own value, and a source of new revenue streams, Dawex technology allows organizations to create new ecosystems around data exchange platforms that meet regulatory requirements and address traceability and security challenges.

About Dawex

In today's economy where data has become a product of unlimited potential, with its own value, and a source of new revenue streams, Dawex technology allows organizations to create new ecosystems around data exchange platforms that meet regulatory requirements and address traceability and security challenges. Dawex is the leading technology company for data exchange, data marketplace and data hub to orchestrate the sourcing, the distribution and the exchange of data. Awarded Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in 2020, Dawex is an active member of Gaia-X. Created in 2015, Dawex is headquartered in France, expanding business operations to Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005654/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Isabelle Joulot

press@dawex.com