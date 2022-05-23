Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Neue Studie veröffentlicht - Auf den Spuren von Boehringer Ingelheim!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
Xetra
23.05.22
17:36 Uhr
3,852 Euro
+0,150
+4,05 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8123,88421:11
3,8183,88821:13
ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2022 | 15:56
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Edin Terzic Becomes the New Head Coach of BVB

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has filled the vacant position of head coach internally: Edin Terzic (39), last year as BVB interim coach winner of the DFB-cup and most recently technical director, will train the professional squad from the coming season. Terzic will sign a contract tomorrow that is dated until June 30, 2025.

Dortmund, 23th May 2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
0231/ 90 20 - 2746
aktie@bvb.de

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702269/Edin-Terzic-Becomes-the-New-Head-Coach-of-BVB

BORUSSIA DORTMUND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.