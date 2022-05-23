Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Edin Terzic Becomes the New Head Coach of BVB

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has filled the vacant position of head coach internally: Edin Terzic (39), last year as BVB interim coach winner of the DFB-cup and most recently technical director, will train the professional squad from the coming season. Terzic will sign a contract tomorrow that is dated until June 30, 2025.

