New minigames feature Roblox new Layered Clothing technology giving players ability to mix and match PUMA outfits

PUMA in partnership with Wonder Works studio launches a vibrant and immersive sports-based experience on Roblox, a global online platform connecting millions of people through shared experiences. PUMA and the Land of Games experience features Roblox newest Layered Clothing technology, where players can customize their characters with hyperrealistic clothing that fits any avatar body type to wear PUMA from head to toe. As they explore the experience, fans will unlock new zones and additional PUMA sportswear pieces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005611/en/

PUMA in partnership with Wonder Works studio launches a vibrant and immersive sports-based experience on Roblox, a global online platform connecting millions of people through shared experiences. (Photo: Business Wire)

"PUMA and the Land of Games" offers the global Roblox community to bring out their inner athlete through sports mini games and training activities like lifting weights and track running. This immersive experience gives an insight into what it is like to sign with the PUMA brand as an athlete.

"We're excited to bring an engaging and fun sports experience to the Roblox community," said Adam Petrick, PUMA's Chief Brand Officer. "The new Layered Clothing technology allows players to express their creativity and style, enabling our brand to create greater synergies between the physical and digital world."

The three minigames that will be launched are Endless Runner, Football Rush and Dodgeball Showdown. In Endless Runner, competitors will do their best to avoid obstacles to try to remain on the track before the 'beast' gets to them. In Football Rush fans will utilize different power ups as they try to score as many goals as they can. And in Dodgeball Showdown, players will showcase their dodging and throwing abilities in a simulation of the classic playground game.

With a fun-first focus "PUMA and the Land of Games" aims to deliver a compelling gameplay that promotes both ambition and creativity.

For more information, please click HERE.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 16,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005611/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Gudrun Cämmerer

Teamhead Global PR

gudrun.caemmerer@puma.com