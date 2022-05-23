ALL - Accor Live Limitless awakens the inner child in all of us with Paris Saint-Germain

A hotel room in an Accor establishment in Paris, Seville, Marrakech, Salerno, and São Paulo will be decorated with the childhood memories of five Paris Saint-Germain players.

It will be available for reservation on ALL.com for a stay of one or more nights from 23 May and for the summer

PARIS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From 23 May and during the summer, ALL - Accor Live Limitless, the main partner of Paris Saint-Germain, is offering families and older children a unique experience by spending one or more nights in Paris, Seville, Marrakech, Salerno (in the suburbs of Naples) and São Paulo in an Accor hotel room inspired by those of five Paris Saint-Germain players when they were young: Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marquinhos.

A child's room is a sanctuary for the most wonderful dreams, a unique and magical place. Within its four walls, decorated with posters of champions and filled with memories, everyone dreams big of the adult they will become.

Before joining Paris Saint-Germain and shining on football fields around the world, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marquinhos also wanted to achieve great things. The "where it ALL started" campaign rolled out in these hotels is a nod to their childhoods, which were already full of promise!

As the main partner and shirt sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain, ALL - Accor Live Limitless, awakens the child that sleeps in each of them by creating, from their memories, a room inspired by their childhood in an Accor hotel, not far from the town or city where they have their roots. By opening a door to their past, the five Parisian players offer children and their families the opportunity to share their story, their childhood passions and the secrets of their success.

Five hotels offer a unique family room:

At Sofitel Le Scribe Paris Opéra, Presnel Kimpembe's room invites young guests to discover the world of a dynamic child, passionate about kung fu, music and Paris Saint-Germain

At the Ibis Styles Sevilla, in Seville , a room with an Andalusian atmosphere recalls the Spanish roots of Sergio Ramos - and his passion for little building bricks

, a room with an Andalusian atmosphere recalls the Spanish roots of - and his passion for little building bricks At the Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech, the decor of Achraf Hakimi's childhood room expresses the footballer's pride for his roots and his elders, being a great fan of motorcycles and video games

childhood room expresses the footballer's pride for his roots and his elders, being a great fan of motorcycles and video games At the Novotel Salerno Est Arechi, in Salerno, Gianluigi Donnarumma's room - already a fan of the player Gianluigi Buffon - represents a champion's locker room, having spent his Sunday mornings in front of the cartoon "Olive and Tom"

room - already a fan of the player - represents a champion's locker room, having spent his Sunday mornings in front of the cartoon "Olive and Tom" At the Pullman São Paulo Vila Olimpia , Marquinhos' room - which he shared with one of his brothers - pays tribute to the two pillars of Brazil : family and football, for the man who made his debut as a goalkeeper

This journey into the past of Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marquinhos will remain an unforgettable journey for each guest who stays in one of these rooms.

Once in the room, ALL member customers will receive an autographed photo along with a video message from the player.

The ambition of ALL - Accor Live Limitless, through its partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, is to provide unique, meaningful experiences to football fans and members of ALL - the loyalty programme and the Accor booking platform.

These five Paris Saint-Germain players also look back in a film on the key moments of their apprenticeship and deliver their common secret of always believing in themselves and their dreams.

Films and photo content accessible here: https://bit.ly/ALL_whereitallstarted

Rooms available for reservation from 23 May 2022 on all.com or directly with the hotels concerned.

Note that only the "children's area" has been redecorated, the service for parents remaining faithful to the standard hotel experience of the 5 hotels in question.

