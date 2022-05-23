Andreas Dangl to head innovative digitalization company

Fabasoft Approve, the product for managing technical data and documents launched by software manufacturer Fabasoft and employed successfully in industry since 2019, became an independent company on April 27, 2022. Entrepreneur Andreas Dangl will assume the management of the new digitalization services company. As a defining leader in the Fabasoft Group, Dangl was responsible for the development of Fabasoft Cloud technology and was both the idea generator as well as the principal architect of software products including Fabasoft Approve. He is now pooling his expertise in the corporation based in Linz (Austria) with the express intention of re-imagining the digital world in mechanical and plant engineering and rendering it simpler to navigate.

"Fabasoft Approve GmbH provides the perfect framework for meeting the needs of our industrial customers in an even more focused way. We have exciting times ahead of us, in which my team and I, together with our clients, will tap the innovative potential of this very dynamic and exciting field even more fully," reveals Andreas Dangl, Managing Director of Fabasoft Approve GmbH.

Fabasoft Approve boosts quality throughout the supply chain

The cloud-based document management system for industry uses cross-company processes to connect all project stakeholders in one common environment, and digitally maps the entire information lifecycle for industrial products. This provides optimum support for the industry's goal of achieving the highest quality in all areas. Using a low-code/no-code approach, the off-the-shelf product can be customized to meet specific requirements in a very short time and offers maximum flexibility. A large number of interfaces facilitate easy integration into existing IT systems (such as SAP).

The software is used by international reference customers including KSB, Siemens Energy, Primetals, Schwarzmüller, and Georg Fischer. The Fabasoft Approve team will be hosting informative live demos at Hannover Messe 2022 (in Hall 4 at Booth E54) for visitors interested in the product.

About Fabasoft Approve

Fabasoft Approve GmbH is the provider of the eponymous cloud-based document management system for the industrial sector. Specialized in process solutions for computer-aided quality (CAQ), technical documentation, and transmittal management, the European digitalization company supports companies along the entire supply chain.

