Lessor Strengthens Focus on Shaping People Organization to Support Growth

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the promotion of Fiona Scott to the newly created role of Chief People Officer.

In her new role, as a member of the CDB Aviation C-suite, Scott will be responsible for setting and overseeing the execution of the business' overall people strategy in line with its ESG goals, leading all aspects of talent acquisition and engagement, training and development, performance management, as well as building an agile culture of diversity, inclusivity, and personal growth.

"As a world-spanning and fast-growing platform, there is no doubt that people are our most valuable asset," underscored Patrick Hannigan, CDB Aviation's Chief Executive Officer. "Cultivating an inclusive and highly engaging culture, underpinned by an effective people organization, is the key to ensuring our company's resiliency and delivering utmost value to our stakeholders. Fiona is well suited to lead the way in shaping our people organization as we continue to grow and build on our successes."

Scott initially supported the company as a talent acquisition advisor and, in 2019, assumed the position of Head of Human Resources to lead the lessor's strategic human resources ("HR") and change management initiatives. She recalibrated the HR function to operate in a lean, compliant, and efficient manner, with strong corporate governance and an open channel of communication with the shareholder and C-suite.

"I am very excited to step into this expanded role to lead our people organization," said Fiona Scott, CDB Aviation's Chief People Officer. "The challenges of today's workforce are aplenty, particularly for a company that operates in such a dynamic, globalized environment. At CDB Aviation, our people have always been our strategic differentiator, and we are fortunate to have a tremendous group of contributors. I look forward to driving programs that will support improved performance and ensure that we have a best-in-class workplace."

With more than 20 years of experience in managing talent and operations, Scott has served in managerial and consulting roles at several organizations, both in Ireland and across Europe. In 2017, Airline Economics recognized her as one of the industry's '40 under 40.' Scott co-founded PropelHer, a grass roots initiative focused on the exchange of ideas, opinions, and experiences around topics relevant to the aircraft leasing industry. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Advancing Women in Aviation Roundtable ("AWAR") and not-for-profit Aoibhneas. Scott is a graduate of Dublin City University. She earned a B.A. in International Marketing and Languages and is currently completing a M.Sc. in Talent, Leadership HR Strategy.

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), a 36-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

