B2C2, a digital asset pioneer building the ecosystem of the future, today announced that Nicola White has been named CEO of B2C2's U.S. entity, effective immediately. She succeeds Rob Catalanello, who is leaving the firm.

Nicola joined B2C2 in July 2021 as President of B2C2 USA. An electronic trading innovator, she previously worked at Citadel Securities as global COO of fixed income, establishing their fixed income institutional market-making and growing it into a top ranked business. Prior to that, she was global head of electronic markets within the fixed income division at Morgan Stanley, during which time she automated interest rate trading.

Nicola White, CEO of B2C2 USA, said: "I'm delighted to be leading our U.S. operations and look forward to working with the global team to build out B2C2's already significant capabilities in electronic trading across spot and derivatives. We will continue to create innovative solutions to meet the needs of our diverse, fast-growing institutional client base."

Max Boonen, Founder of B2C2, said: "I have been impressed by Nicola since she joined B2C2 and congratulate her on the new role. She is smart, accomplished and driven it's a pleasure to work with her. I also want to thank Rob, who I hired personally three years ago, for the time spent together and for having helped grow our market share."

About B2C2

B2C2 is a digital asset pioneer building the ecosystem of the future.

The firm has unlocked institutional access to crypto by providing reliable liquidity across market conditions. B2C2's success is built on crypto-native technology and continuous product innovation, making it the partner of choice for diverse institutions globally.

Founded in 2015 and acquired by Japanese financial group, SBI, in 2020, B2C2 remains a standalone company. Headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US and Japan, B2C2 OTC Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 810834).

