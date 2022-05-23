Angkasa-X Holdings Corp: Angkasa-X To Establish Space Technology Ecosystem in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / ANGKASA-X Holdings Corp. proudly announces that the construction of its Earth Station Farm and state-of-the-art Space Technology Centre in Malaysia have commenced and will be completed by the end of 2022. Believed to be the first in Malaysia, the Earth Station Farm and Space Technology Centre is the epitome in establishing the Space Tech ecosystem for the country. The announcement comes after ANGKASA-X's ground breaking ceremony at the Engineering Campus of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) officiated by Penang State Governor, Tuan Yang Terutama Tun Dato' Seri Utama Ahmad Fuzi bin Hj Abdul Razak and attended by the Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow. The Earth Station Farm will be a vital element in the satellite communication network for transmitting and receiving data to and from the satellites constellations while the Space Technology Centre will be used for research and development work on technology as well as the assembly, integration, and testing of low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellites.

This initiative aligns perfectly with the Malaysian government's focus on Space Tech and internet connectivity as evident by the Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry, Azmin Ali's visit to Starlink in the United States, who stated that the introduction of space technology companies in Malaysia will "further strengthen Malaysia's economic position in Southeast Asia and globally".

CEO & Executive Chairman of ANGKASA-X Dr Seah said, "We are very proud of our progress with the ground breaking of our Earth Station Farm and Space Technology Centre and are also very happy and supportive of the aligned government's focus. To this end, ANGKASA-X are already currently in talks with global Space Tech industry players including Space-X and Loft Orbital on partnership for this industry. We will be very pleased to work closely with the government to build the breadth and eco-system of Space Tech industry in Malaysia. ANGKASA-X envisions to provide a platform where connectivity is an affordable necessity for nation building and towards the betterment of mankind".

ANGKASA-X's vision and progress has also earned international recognition through the recent award of "Top 10 Satellite Solutions Companies in Asia Pacific region (APAC) - 2022" by the US-based reputable space industrial magazine, "Aerospace & Defense Review". ANGKASA-X has become the cover story due to its distinctive position as a Technological-social inclusion company that aims to eradicate poverty by providing Internet Connectivity as a Necessity.

About ANGKASA-X

ANGKASA-X is a Technological-social Inclusion Company that strives to provide Internet Connectivity as a Necessity for the betterment of mankind. It consists of a group of companies investing in research & development, IP creation, technology & components sourcing, assembly-integration-testing, launching and maintaining state-of-the-art Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellites. By offering an innovative Satellite-as-a-Service (SaaS) to countries in ASEAN. ANGKASA-X's mission is to provide satellite internet-connectivity and other services to remote rural areas in the countries in ASEAN and neighbouring countries to establish ASEAN Space Economy via the formation of A-SEANAIS and A-SEANLINK LEO Satellites Constellations. ANGKASA-X plans to raise funds from the global capital market to invest and operate its LEO Satellite Constellations. It aspires to be a unicorn and the number one unique company for LEO satellite-based Internet services in ASEAN region. For more information on the company, please visit http://www.angkasax-innovation.com.

